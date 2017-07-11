LATEST NEWS: Carr will drive off as Lambert returns

Peterborough Panthers are set to welcome Simon Lambert back into action this Sunday (July 16).

The club reserve has been sidelined for just over a month with a badly broken wrist.

Liam Carr will leave Panthers at the weekend.

He will return to Peterborough duty on Sunday when they entertain Redcar in an SGB Championship clash at the East of England Arena.

Team boss Carl Johnson said: “A fully fit Simon is as good as any reserve in the SGB Championship.

“We all know the scoring potential he has after seeing him pile up big scores in the past two seasons.

“He is coming back very quickly from a nasty injury and I must admit I didn’t really expect to see him back on a bike until August.

“But he has had a couple of practice sessions and assures us he is fit and ready to slot into the team again.”

Lambert is eligible to return for his SGB Premiership club, King’s Lynn, when they face Poole on Thursday (July 13).

But he must wait a little longer to slot back into the Peterborough side due to the fact they made a short-term signing, which must run for 28 days, to replace him.

The club initially brought in Richard Hall, who was then released after four disappointing performances, with the place being occupied by Liam Carr in recent meetings.

Carr will also race against Sheffield on Friday (July 14) before making a farewell appearance at Workington on Saturday (July 15).

Johnson added: “It’s been far from ideal being without Simon, but we thank both Richard and Liam for their efforts in the period he has been out.”