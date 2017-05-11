INTERVIEW: The Starke reality of a fast start

High-scoring Paul Starke insists Peterborough Panthers are nowhere near reaching their full potential.

A 48-45 success against leaders Edinburgh last Sunday (May 7) lifted the city racers to within one place and two points of the SGB Championship play-off berths.

Starke contributed 11 points to the club’s winning return to action almost three weeks after their previous home outing.

He said: “It is tough to have a long break and the track conditions were a bit different to what we are used to, but we managed to get the victory.

“It was important to start a busy run of meetings in May with three league points, and we did that.

“It is still relatively early in the season and we’re all still trying to get dialled in.

“We’re already showing we’re fast, but we can still go faster. The more laps we do will only help that and I’m sure there is a lot more to come.”

Winter signing Starke has been in terrific form in the early weeks of his Panthers career.

He has delivered double-figures in four of his six competitive appearances for the club.