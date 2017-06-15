Hall confident he can be a big Panthers hit again

Panthers fans will see the real Richard Hall over the coming weeks.

That’s the promise from a rider who has answered the city club’s SOS call after reserve Simon Lambert suffered a double-break of the wrist last Sunday.

Hall is fondly remembered by Panthers for his Elite League Grand Final heroics more than a decade ago.

He played a key role in Panthers’ snatching the top-flight crown from the jaws of defeat back in 2006 and was also part of the side that lifted the Elite Shield at the beginning of the following season.

Hall was released later in 2007 after his form nosedived and was also disappointing in two short spells since, in 2014 and 2016.

But the 32 year-old is confident he can be a big hit again after agreeing a short-term deal, which will see him represent Panthers for a minimum of 28 days.

“I could not be more determined to do well,” said Hall, who feels he was harshly treated when axed by SGB Championship rivals Redcar earlier in the season.

“I was scoring okay on the road for Redcar, but couldn’t get going at home for some reason.

“The team lost a couple of home meetings and they decided to get rid of me. I felt I should have been given more time – especially as I’ve had a lot of family issues to deal with.

“But that’s in the past now and I can’t wait to be back at Peterborough. I love the track, I love the club and I love the fans.

“I had a permanent deal lined up at another club, but returning to Panthers was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I just want to score points, help the team win meetings and make sure the promotion have a tough decision to make when Simon is back fit.”

Hall makes his return on Sunday when Panthers entertain Sheffield in an SGB Championship clash at the East of England Arena (5pm).

He will be accompanied, as usual, by his popular father, John, who is thankfully on the mend after suffering spinal injuries in a road accident during the winter.

Hall is unavailable for a KO Cup quarter-final tie against another of his former clubs, Scunthorpe, tomorrow (Friday, 7,30pm) due to being in France ahead of the following day’s World Long Track Championship second round.

Panthers bosses will draft in a guest for that clash, but promoter Ged Rathbone is hopeful Hall will then justify his inclusion.

Rathbone said: “Richard has considerably more experience and vastly superior equipment to your typical three-point rider.

“They are major factors in our decision to draft him in – along with his ability to score points at our track.

“He arrives with a point to prove and I’m confident he will do well.”