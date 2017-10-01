BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough Panthers v Edinburgh is postponed

Peterborough Panthers’ home SGB Championship clash against Edinburgh today (October 1) has been postponed.

The East of England Arena track was hit by heavy rain last night. Further rain this morning and a poor forecast for the rest of the day have led to the meeting being called off.

Peterborough hope to be back in action on Friday (October 6). They are awaiting final confirmation on a possible fixture against Workington, which had been provisionally been scheduled for the following week