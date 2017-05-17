STAMFORD COLLEGE PRESIDENT’S DAY: New order in the Sargeant ranks

Stamford College Old Boys held their annual President’s Day at Welland Academy in Stamford and it turned out to be a fun day of rugby.

A select XV side took on the Stamford College Old Boys first XV to round off a successful season . . . so it was all nothing too serious.

That was, however, until Bill Sargeant (59) ran onto the pitch to play for the Old Boys first XV . . . coached by his son Sam Sargeant (31).

Bill now lives in Falkirk, Scotland, but for 25 years he was a regular face down at Peterborough Rugby Club. When he first joined the club when he took five year-old son Sam to training and coached him until his senior years at the club.

He made the trip down to play in the exhibition match and to show his support on what’s been an impressive first season of coaching for his son.

Sam quipped: “After 25 years of advice and guidance from dad, it was nice to have the tables turned for an afternoon.

“At 59 years-old, he’s a work in progress. His fitness needs a lot of work, and if he’s going to get into my squad for next season, he needs to cut out the back chat!”

Sam then came on for the last 20 minutes for a run-about. He hasn’t played since having major reconstruction on his knee after a tackle ended his playing career four years ago.

The first XV ran out comfortable winners on the scoreline but it was a very hard and enjoyable game throughout.