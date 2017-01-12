RUGBY: Regional College off to a flying start in 2017

Peterborough Regional College got 2017 off to a great start when defeating Easton College from Norwich 44-24 in the British Colleges League yesterday (January 11).

The city side scored straight from the kick-off when winning a penalty in front of the Easton posts. Fly-half Jack Wickes was successful with the kick and he then set about launching his backs at every opportunity.

That led to centre Tanaka Kanhukamwe going in for a try after 15 minutes, which Wickes converted.

Easton started to retain the ball better and with Peterborough guilty of missing a few tackles, they hit back with two tries to take a slender lead.

Peterborough made some adjustments which created more expansive options which led to Kanhukamwe running 80 metres before offloading to centre Brandon Calderbank for a try. Wickes again converted.

For the rest of the half Peterborough were on top and Wickes slotted a second penalty.

Peterborough controlled the second half and scored two further tries from hooker Frasier Leiper and full-back Nick Langton.

Regional College coach Lewis Capes said: ”The boys were a little rusty after the Christmas break but it was a positive start to 2017 and Jack Wickes did well to kick 17 points in awful conditions.”