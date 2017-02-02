REGIONAL HONOURS: Borough youngsters make East Midlands and Midlands squads

Seven players from Peterborough Rugby Club have been selected for regional teams and squads.

The East Midlands Under 16 team to play Berkshire at Stockwood Park on Sunday (kick-off 2.30pm) includes Borough’s Lewis Francis and Ryan Adams while the East Midlands Under 17 squad has three Borough players in it - Nicolas Langton, James Stuffins and Byron van Uden.

Also included in the 31-strong Under 17 squad are Huntingdon pair Thomas Brooks and Owen Miller. The Under 17s don’t begin their fixtures until next month when taking on Leicestershire at Stewart and Lloyds on March 8.

And continuing on a successful note for the Borough junior section, two of the club’s promising young female players have been chosen for the Midlands Under 18 Girls Academy. They are Jess Wilson and Moonie Waller.