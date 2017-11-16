Old Deacon’s players in one last hurrah for ‘Eggy’

There’ll be some creaking bones down at Fengate on Saturday as a group of ‘old men’ come out of long-term retirement.

Dusting the cobwebs off their boots and jock-straps for one final slice of action will be a bunch of former Deacon’s School players - some of whom haven’t played for 20 years.

The ‘very’ Old Deaconians side will be taking on Borough Juggers in a battle of the bald and bulging with kick-off scheduled for 1pm.

Paul Stimpson, who has organised the game, said: “Following the untimely passing of Old Deaconian Anthony Egglestone this year, the old boys of yesteryear’s Deacon’s 1st XV have decided to play a match in remembrance of ‘Eggy’ and pull on the Deacon’s 1st XV colours one last time.

“A group of 26 players (or maybe more come Saturday) will be taking part in the match which will also see our 1985/86 captain Harry Facer participate in a scrum despite his ongoing 10-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease .

“Our team is made up of players who collectively attended Deacon’s School from 1981-1997 and also includes the 1976-85 first team coach John Williams.

“After many yearly reunions were spent talking about playing one final game, we finally decided to stop talking and just get on with it.

“It seems apt that we can do it for Eggy but also to remember what great memories we have of not only Deacon’s rugby but also Peterborough RUFC as the school’s 1st XV was a great feeder team for the club.

“Many of the lads went on to play for the Colts and then the senior sides in the years to come.

“For most of us it will be the long-awaited final hurrah, most probably a physically painful one! But one that will be talked about for many reunions to come.

“All support is welcome and reminiscing will be compulsory. The bar will be open.”

The Old Deaconians team: Paul Stimpson, Steve Hoffmann, Dave Hagerty, Howard Tilney, Dale Barker, Paul Hoffmann, Neil Foster, Dave Musson, Chris Tait, Harry Facer, Lakbir Bondhi, Darren Theakstone, John Williams, Pete Talbot, Rich Peart, Stuart Bright, Andy McGeown, Jake Musson, Chris Cook, Dave Lutton, Dave Brudnell, Pete Brudnell, Andy Ray, Matt Stuffins, Dan Stuffins, Chris Templeman, Sam Williams.

n Thorney Old Monks beat Stamford Veterans 15-0 at the weekend with tries by number eight Andy McGeown and fellow back row player Trompie Du Toit.

Du Toit, Steve Kippax and Ben Richardson tackled well all afternoon for the Monks, Ade James kicked very well and a spritely Duncan Davies secured plenty of turnover ball.