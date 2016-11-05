MATCH REPORTS: Lions and Borough keep on winning

Peterborough Lions picked up their first away win of the season in the English Clubs Championship this afternoon (November 5) while Borough were bonus-point winners for the second Saturday running.

The Lions carried on from where they left off last weekend when beating the National League Division Three leaders Sheffield at Bretton Park with a 25-6 win at Syston while Borough overcame Midlands Division Two East (South) strugglers Rushden & Higham 27-15 away.

Vernon Horne on the attack for Oundle against Stamford. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Fly-half Will Carrington was the star of the show for the Lions in the first half, scoring 10 of their points as they turned round 15-6 to the good.

First he kicked a penalty on 14 minutes then four minutes later he jinked his way in under the posts for a try he converted himself after powerful work by the Lions pack.

Then on the half-hour mark his quick thinking created try number two. His delicate chip over the Syston defence was gathered up by winger Kaz Henderson who shirked off two tackles to crash over in the corner.

In the second half Syston posed more of a threat when deciding to run the ball rather than kick it away.

Action from the game between Stamford and Oundle. Picture: Mick Sutterby

But, just as they did against Sheffield, the Lions defended stoutly and the Leicestershire side could find no way through a stubborn resistance.

And with nine minutes to go, and totally against the run of play, the Lions put the issue beyond doubt when Tom Gulland scored a superb solo try from 50 yards out.

“Tom’s try was the icing on the cake. It was a fantastic individual effort and capped a fine day for us,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We’re playing much better these days. The lads are getting to know one another better, they’re communicating better, and the tactics are better. And, perhaps a highlight of our play at the moment, we’re defending brilliantly.”

Borough beat basement boys Vipers 78-15 in their division last weekend and a similar sort of scoreline was expected at second-bottom Rushden today.

But it never materialised. Rushden’s big forwards gave them a tough afternoon and Borough actually found themselves trailing 15-10 at the break after playing against the stiff wind.

In the second half, with the breeze advantage, they fared much better and once they got the ball out wide they threatened to score.

Wingers Stefan Gallucci and Jonno Anderson both crossed twice with centre Michael Bean also going over. Joe Andresen kicked one conversion.

In the same division Oundle won the local derby at Stamford 39-32.

Spalding gained a first win of the season in Midlands Division Two East (North) when winning 32-29 at home to Newark.