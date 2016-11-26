MATCH REPORTS: Borough storm to another big win but the Lons are tamed

Borough’s fine run of form in the English Clubs Championship continued in Leicester this afternoon (November 26) but there was no joy for the Lions in Birmingham.

Table-topping Borough extended their unbeaten run in Midlands Division Two East (South) to eight matches when winning by a whopping 59-0 margin at Belgrave while the Lions lost for the first time in four National League Division Three games when being edged out 18-10 at Birmingham & Solihull.

Borough went into their match missing two of their star players through illness and injury - powerhouse prop Stuart Day and playmaking fly-half Tom Williams - but they were still far too potent for Belgrave.

They were slow to start - in fact Belgrave were much the better side for 25 minutes - but once the outstanding Joe Andresen slipped through a gap to break the deadlock, the touchdowns came thick and fast.

Borough led 24-0 at the interval with further first-half tries added by Michael Bean, Paulius Strigunas and Sarel Pretorious, two of which were converted by Dainius Tomoliunas.

After the break, Borough’s backs continued to excel and five more tries arrived. Andresen added two more to complete his hat-trick, Bean got a second and there was one apiece for Domantus Tautkas and Ben Edwards.

Andresen converted three of them and Tomoliunas two.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “Our backs are carving opposition defences apart at the moment and it’s wonderful to watch. We’re all playing really well together though and it’s a very happy camp to be in.”

Borough are three points clear at the top of the table. Oundle reamain second after a 33-20 win at Luton.

The Lions meanwhile saw their recent bright spell come to an end against a Birmingham side that created little in the way of attack but which defended superbly.

“I’ve never seen such a solid defence at this level,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore. “It was magnificent. We threw everything at them in the second half and we were camped on their line for most of the time. But we only managed two tries and that wasn’t quite enough.

“We both scored two tries but the difference was in the goal-kicking. They got their kicks whereas we didn’t. And that was a shame really because just one conversion would have given us a losing bonus point and we certainly deserved that.

“We played well, mounted lots of pressure but their defending was phenomenal. And I have to say our handling in the forwards let us down on occasions as well.

“It was a frustrating day because we were as good as them but unfortunately got nothing for it.”

The Lions two second half tries came from Jack Lewis and Tom Dougherty.

Stamford were 35-15 winners over Rushden & Higham in Midlands Division Two East (South) while Spalding lost 31-7 at home to Southwell in Midlands Division Two East (North).