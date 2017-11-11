MATCH REPORT: Lions suffer setback at Scunthorpe

Peterborough Lions’ promotion push suffered a setback this afternoon (November 11) as they lost 31-15 at Scunthorpe.

The Bretton-based side went into the game on a high after smashing Old Halesonians 90-0 last weekend to consolidate second place in the Midlands Premiership table behind unbeaten leaders Birmingham.

Nico Defeo scores for the Lions after just four minutes. Picture: Mick Sutterby

And for the first five minutes today they continued to look like promotion contenders, scoring a superb try from Nico Defeo after four minutes.

But then, unexplicably, they dozed off for an hour.

“I can’t put my finger on it but we just didn’t gel today. We didn’t turn up,” said chairman Andy Moore.

“Scunthorpe have a habit of beating us at their place and they were certainly up for it again today. They came at us from all angles at 100mph and fully deserved their win. Their defence as well was outstanding.

Sam Crooks scores the Lions' second try. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“Okay, some refereeing decisions went against us but I’ve got no complaints about the result. The right side won on the day.”

The Lions finished with a flourish, scoring two tries in the last 10 minutes through Sam Crooks and Ben Howard, but it was too little too late.

“We did well for the first five minutes and the last 10 minutes but in between it was a bit of a shambles. We were all over the place. We were at sixes and sevens,” added Moore.

The Lions weren’t helped by Crooks and Tom Jones both being sin-binned for dissent in the second half and they also lost prop Josh Waller and star centre Sitanilei Tei Semisi through injury.

Ben Howard touches down for the third Lions try. Picture: Mick Sutterby

It was 17-5 at half-time.

The Lions remain second in the table but are now eight points adrift of Birmingham, who won 56-11 at Nuneaton today.

The next Lions fixture is at home to Sandbach on November 25. Today Sandbach beat Old Halesonians 100-0.