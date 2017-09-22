Lions and Borough are both running high on entertainment

Peterborough rugby fans have never had it so good.

The city’s two English Clubs Championship sides - Peterborough Lions and Borough - are both committed to playing an expansive, running game this season and for entertainment value they’re hard to beat.

Both clubs are at home on Saturday (September 23), each now boasting covered stands with seating for spectators put off by a shower, and the two sides go into their latest fixtures on top of their game.

The Lions entertain Lichfield at Solstice Park at Bretton in the Midlands Premiership while Borough play Market Rasen at Second Drove, Fengate, in Midlands Division One. Kick-off is 3pm for both fixtures.

The Lions in particular will be cock-a-hoop ahead of their clash after smashing title fancies Doncaster Phoenix in South Yorkshire 30-11 last Saturday.

That win made it three five-point victories from three games and puts them level on points with Newport at the top of the table.

“Three five-point wins against three very good teams is a fantastic way to start the season. I couldn’t be happier. I’m chuffed to bits,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“But even though we beat Lichfield 31-12 in the corresponding fixture last year, we’ve learned to take nothing for granted at this level.

“They’re fourth in the table and have picked up good wins against Nuneaton and Old Halesonians.”

The Lions were awarded a penalty try in the fourth minute against Doncaster and never looked back with three more tries added by Tom Dougherty, flying Tongan Semisi Sitanislei Tei and Sam Crooks.

Jonathan Hill will miss the Lichfield game through injury while Connor Gracey, who has yet to start a league game this season, faces a late fitness test.

Borough were outstanding a fortnight ago when beating Kettering and won again last Saturday at Leighton Buzzard even though their backs were below par.

They took the honours 23-20 with Joe Andresen and Michael Bean scoring tries.

Oundle were also narrow victors in Midlands Division One last Saturday. They sneaked home 22-20 at Melton Mowbray to move up to third in the standings and this weekend entertain Northampton Old Scouts.