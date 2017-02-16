It’s six on the spin but Lions coach Fox is still disappointed

Peterborough Lions made it six National League wins on the bounce against Sandbach at Bretton Park on Saturday but head coach Darren Fox was disappointed.

The player/boss felt his team lacked urgency in the 39-15 victory against their Division Three rivals from Crewe.

Marius Andrijauskas scores a try for the Lions against Sandbach. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“There was nothing wrong with the result but the performance left a lot to be desired,” said Fox.

“It was another scrappy one - just like the previous week against Towcestrians.

“There was no spark and we need to be more clinical when we’ve got the ball. Certain individuals need to take a bit more pride in their execution.

“But we’ll work on that in training and get it right for the big game this weekend.”

Darren Fox in possession for the Lions against Sandbach. Picture: Mick Sutterby

That ‘big game’ is away to title hopefuls Sheffield. They are third in the table - five points off the top - with the Lions a further five points adrift in fifth place.

“Saturday will take care of itself. It’s a top-of-the-table clash, they’re at home, so all the pressure’s on them. We’re all looking forward to it,” said Fox. “We beat them at our place three or four months ago and I’m sure we’ll cause them some problems again.”

Against Sandbach tries came from Jack Lewis (3), Adrian Enwright (2) and Marius Andrijauskas; Pete Kolakowski made a welcome return from injury; and there was a useful debut by 19 year-old loosehead prop Joe Lee, a Peterborough boy studying at Nottingham Trent University.

This weekend Josh Waller and Alex Iannou should be back but Sam Crooks, Andrew Dewdney, Arturius Balcunius and Jonathan Hill will be absent.