COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Crooks scores a try but East Midlands are beaten

East Midlands hopes of more success in the County Championship suffered a setback at Caldy Rugby Club at the weekend (May 13).

Last season’s Division Two Plate winners made a promising start to their Division One programme a fortnight ago when edging past Eastern Counties 24-21 but they lost 32-24 away to Cheshire on Saturday.

They applied all the early pressure and led 17-0 after half-an-hour with Sam Crooks, one of four Peterborough Lions players in the squad, crossing for a try.

But they conceded 20 points in the second half and now have it all to do to top their pool. They have to win at home to Northumberland this Saturday (May 20) at Ampthill Rugby Club and hope Lancashire and Yorkshire lose their final games.

Other Lions plays in the squad against Cheshire were Tom Lewis, Will Carrington and the club’s new player/coach Vili Ma’asi.