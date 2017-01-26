COLLEGE RUGBY: Peterborough push big guns Blackheath all the way

Peterborough Regional College gave British Colleges League big guns Blackheath Academy a run for their money yesterday (January 25).

The current leaders and last season’s double champions arrived in Peterborough bursting with confidence but it soon became apparent that the Regional College lads would be no pushover.

And indeed they weren’t with the Londoners only just managing to nick a 10-5 victory with a try in the last minute.

Peterborough opened the scoring with talented centre Tanaka Kanhukamwe running in for a try from the halfway line after eight minutes.

The game then became something of a stalemate with strong defence by both sides cutting down the try-scoring opportunities.

Blackheath pulled a try back 10 minutes into the second half to make it 5-5 and that’s the way it stayed for half-an-hour with tough tackling the order of the day.

With the seconds ticking away, Blackheath won a scrum five yards out and their number eight picked up from the base to dive over in the corner and snatch victory.

Regional College coach Lewis Capes said: “That was a fantastic display from the boys against a much older and physical outfit. The boys played out of their skins and put their bodies on the line today. I am very proud of them as they are still a very young squad.”