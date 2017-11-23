COLLEGE RUGBY: First loss for Peterborough Regional College

There was a first defeat of the season for the Peterborough Regional College rugby team yesterday (November 22).

Lewis Capes’ side were at home for the first time in six weeks and were looking to build on their lead at the top of their English Colleges League table - especially as they’d already beaten opponents Oaklands College from St Albans earlier in the season.

But Oaklands dug deep to pull off a suprise 26-20 win.

The city side certainly made a positive start, jumping into a commanding 15-0 lead with a penalty from Connor Porter and tries from Ryan Adams and Xander Livingston.

Oaklands responded just before half-time with seven points.

Peterborough started to struggle in the second half losing possession in the contact area and that led to Oaklands scoring 19 unanswered points.

The home side battled back with Adams scoring again but they just fell short at the end after being forced out on another run at the corner.

Capes said: “Oaklands came to play after we beat them at their place and we did not respond to that today. Congratulations to them but we didn’t play particularly well and the boys know that. But we are still top of our league.”