COLLEGE RUGBY: Another win for Peterborough Regional College

Peterborough Regional College made it three wins out of three in the English Colleges League yesterday (October 18) when winning 28-19 at Oaklands College in St Albans.

And considering Oaklands forms part of the mighty Saracens Academy that was no mean feat.

Peterborough’s gameplan to dominate physically around the park and run a pressure defence to close down the talent of Oaklands worked perfectly.

PRC suffered an early setback when losing talented winger Ryan Adams to concussion but were first on the scoresheet when Tanaka Kanhukamwe touched down.

Five minutes later and after good work by the PRC big men, number eight Alexander Livingston smashed his way through to go over for a try and make it 14-0.

Oaklands did pull a try back but, thanks in the main to a dominant display by their forwards, PRC crossed twice more before half-time.

Hudson Rees-Jones, who formed a formidable centre pairing with Kanhukamwe, got the first and then Livingston grabbed his second.

The second half was full of bone-crunching tackles and Oaklands scored two more tries.

But PRC had done enough in the first half to secure victory.

Coach Lewis Capes said: “The boys got physical today and were not going to be intimidated. It’s all starting to click into place - the loose play by our forwards and the speed at which our backs attack. I loved our physical pressure defence today as we have been trying to improve this and we are three wins out of three.”