CHARITY BOOST: Borough raise over £1,000 for Little Miracles

Peterborough Rugby Club raised over £1,000 for their local charity Little Miracles on Saturday (April 8).

The first team played their final home match of the season - against Market Harborough - in a specially comissioned shirt, designed by eight year-old Mya Prudent, who attends Little Miracles.

Borough's Hugh Burnham with friends from Little Miracles. Picture: Kevin Goodacre

After the Midlands Division Two East (South) game, which champions Borough won handsomely 58-12, the shirts were auctioned with all the proceeds going to Little Miracles.

There was also a bucket collection before, during and after the game, which was boosted by a pre-match past players luncheon attended by over 150 old players.

Club vice-chairman Archie Bennett, who helped organise the event with Hugh Burnham, said: “It was a fantastic day with well over 500 people attending our club on a sunny Saturday.

“It allowed us another opportunity to showcase our magnificent facilities to new people.

“Everyone had a fantastic time and we raised a considerable amount for our adopted charity.”