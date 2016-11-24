Borough out to make amends for the last trip to Belgrave

What a difference a year can make in sport.

Twelve months ago Borough were sitting just above the relegation zone in Midlands Division Two East (South) having lost all six of their league games and being written off in some quarters as relegation candidates.

Ryan Morris scores a try for the Lions against Bedford Athletic. Picture: Mick Sutterby

On Saturday the Fengate boys travel to Leicester-based Belgrave flying high at the top of the table having lost just once this season in the opening game.

However, Belgrave will provide a stern test for Borough, having only just lost to second-placed Oundle last weekend.

The trip last season proved to be a very difficult day for Borough.

Club vice-chairman Archie Bennett recalled: “We experienced a dreadful afternoon at Belgrave last season. Prop forward George Dinsdale suffered a horrific head injury which required over 30 stitches and effectively ended his season.

Lions' new Tongan forward Peni Faingaa on the attack. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“On top of that we had three other players who had to come off with long-term injuries, and the whole game was truly a bad day at the office.

“We are expecting a tough contest on Saturday against a side who will throw everything at us on home ground.

“But we travel with confidence high after last week’s big win against Stamford and we have a resilience about us this season.”

Borough expect to make the trip with a very similar squad to the one that played last Saturday and that again is a factor in their good run of form this season.

“Last season we were having to make five or six changes nearly every Saturday,” said head coach Lee Adamson.

“This year is different with fewer changes each week,and the squad is stronger with a second team that has players in many positions that are more than good enough to step up into the team.

“We will view those performances and make decisions that mean we travel to Belgrave on Saturday with the strongest side we can, looking to return with a five-point victory.”

Against Stamford the speedy Borough backs, expertly marshalled by lively fly-half Tom Williams, ran riot. They threatened to score tries every time they moved the ball wide.

Smart centre Michael Bean claimed a hat-trick of touchdowns and Williams bagged a brace.

Other try-scorers were Joe Andresen, Jonno Anderson and Dainius Tomoliunas .

Star of the show for Oundle again in their win over Belgrave was number eight Robb Shingles, who scored another hat-trick of tries - his third of the season.

Up in National League Division Three, Peterborough Lions are also going well.

After a slow start to the campaign, Darren Fox’s charges have strung together three impressive wins - the latest a 30-25 home success against big East Midlands rivals Bedford Athletic.

Sam Crooks, Ryan Morris, Nico Defeo and Arturius Balcunius grabbed tries for the Lions, who have moved up to ninth in the table.

Chairman Andy Moore’s son Will Moore and new arrival Peni Faingaa from Tonga both made their debuts as second-half substitutes and emerged with credit.

Moore Senior said: “It was a cracking game, a typical nip-and-tuck local derby that had a good crowd on the edge of their seats.

“I thought we deserved the win although they did come back at us a bit towards the end to make the last few minutes a bit uneasy.”

On Saturday the Lions are away to Birmingham - a side just two points above them in the table. The Lions won the fixture last season 22-17.