AWARDS NIGHT: Andresen is Borough’s Players’ Player of the Year

Peterborough Rugby Club held their annual ball and presentation evening on Saturday (May 20) at their clubhouse.

The main award winners were :

Players Player - Joe Andresen

Most Improved Player - Aaron Throne

Player of Year - Sarel Pretorius

Clubman of Year - Margery Beuttell (treasurer)

The awards this year were particularly difficult due to the success of the team and it took a great deal of debate before the winners were decided.

As well as the first team awards the Juggers won the annual Gin Bottle Match against Stamford for the first time in 16 years and the second team were victorious in the Hunts and Peterborough Cup, beating Market Deeping first team in a hard -fought final.

It was also announced that prop forward Stuart Day will take over the role of first team captain next season.

There was also a special presentation made to chairman Dick Clark, who is standing down at the end of the season, and to Shaun Throne for his outstanding work as first team manager.