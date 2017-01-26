ROWING: Two wins for Oundle School at Boston Head

Oundle School Boat Club picked up two wins and a second place at the Boston Head of the River event at the weekend (January 22).

Ollie Chapman (16) and Cosmo Davis Gimeno (17) won the Junior U17 Double Sculls with ease while Oundle Boys’ Rowing Captain, Anthony Orr (17), moved up to the men’s events and won the IM3 Men’s Single Sculls by an eight-second margin.

Anthony Orr.

Ollie, Cosmo and Anthony were joined by James Duckitt (16) and finished second in the Junior 18 quads behind a well drilled crew from Leeds Rowing Club.