LOOKING BACK: Westwood pipped by Thorney at rugby 20 years ago

Pictured 20 years ago are the Westwood and Thorney Rugby Club teams ahead of a big local derby game in the East Midlands League. Both sides scored two tries but Thorney won the game 18-13. Westwood (top) are from the left, back, Blaine Craddock, Jim Harvey, Steve Fox, Ian Dennison, Dave Owen, Vaughan Collison, Mick Kenny, Mike Marjoram, Ken Barnes, Steve Griffiths, Tony Cooke, front, Phil McQuillen, Tony Shaw, Steve Roe, Paddy Malone, Errol Berarey, Dave Cobb, Gavin Kirk and Andy Arbon. In the Thorney picture are from the left, back, Colin Bartlett, Alistair Bennett, Andy France, Gareth Tipton, Paul Pleasants, Mark Pitcher, Andy McGeown, Ally Woodley, Chris Beeby, Anthony Thorpe, Keith Richardson, front, James Clarke, Steve Lee, Mark Thornton, Ian Wilkins, Louis Deplancke, Mark Harris, Ashley Hurn, Ian Duller and Danny Evans.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

POSH: Keith Alexander’s side cruised to a 3-0 win over Rotherham at London Road in the first round of the FA Cup. Goals came from man-of-the-match Danny Crow, Richard Butcher and Aaron Mclean.

RUGBY: Borough fought back from 14-0 down to beat South Leicester 25-20 in a Midlands Division One game at Fengate. Borough try-scorers were Joel Burpitt, Nico Steenkamp, Louis Kleynhans and James Clarke.

HOCKEY: City of Peterborough beat National North League rivals Leek 3-2 thanks to a second-half hat-trick by Gareth Andrew.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Northern Star moved into second place in Division One of the United Counties League with a 3-2 win at Olney. Their scorers were Andy Noble, Dave Kilby and Chris Caswell.

FOOTBALL Darren Morrow netted five times for Sawtry in their 8-2 win against Eye Sports in Division Two of the Peterborough League. Stefan Green also went nap for Whittlesey United Reserves in their 7-2 win over Long Sutton Reserves in Division Four.

20 YEARS AGO

POSH: Six months after buying Peterborough United for an undisclosed sum, new owner Barry Fry got a shock when an accountant revealed the club were £2.5 million in the red.

POSH: Two days later successful city businessman Peter Boizot expressed an interest in investing cash in Peterborough United.

POSH: The club also had problems on the pitch. They slipped to fourth from bottom in Division Two after a 4-0 thrashing at Walsall. Fry, who was also the manager, admitted his side were “a complete shambles.”

RUGBY: Borough were still looking for their first league win of the season after losing 43-20 at Stewart & Lloyds in Midlands East Division One. Mick Royal and Hywel Thomas scored their consolation tries with Chris Jones converting both and adding a drop-goal and penalty.

FOOTBALL: Steve Evans’ Stamford side cruised into the semi-finals of the Lincs Cup by beating Holbeach 5-0 with goals from Danny Hussey, Gavin Dolby, Mick Bennett (2) and Paul Bryant.

FOOTBALL: Micky Gynn became the seventh ex-Posh player to join Stamford when he signed from King’s Lynn. The others were Steve Collins, Trevor Quow, Milton Graham, Hamish Curtis, Pat O’Keefe and Lee Crane.

FOOTBALL Peterborough League sides Hotpoint and Ortonians both knocked out higher grade opponents in the Hunts Senior Cup. Steve Cooper’s Hotpoint beat holders Eynesbury Rovers 3-2 with goals by Nigel Evans (2) and Dave Bramford while Ortonians, managed by Chris Judge, thumped Somersham 7-2 with goals from Darren Morrow (3), Darren French, James Horner, Darren Allport and Lee Davidson.

40 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Augustine Collis scored seven times as Bretton Under 13s beat Coates 12-3 in the new Peterborough & District Minors League.

ANGLING: Carl Stones won the Perkins AC match at Alwalton Lynch with 17lb 13oz of chub.

HOCKEY: Peterborough Town beat Harleston 3-0 in Division One of the Greene King East League with goals by Tony Hansen, Brian Bayston and Max Webb.

FOOTBALL: Dave Setchfield scored four goals for Dogsthorpe in a 6-1 win over Stamford YMCA in Division Two of the Peterborough League.

FOOTBALL: The big PFA Senior Cup tie between Eye United and Parson Drove ended all square at 2-2. Mel Landin and Paul Arthur were on target for Eye with Gary Scotcher and Mick Revell scoring for Drove.

RUGBY: Borough thrashed St Ives 79-4 in the semi-finals of the Hunts and Peterborough Cup. Tries were scored by Dave Quy, Selwyn Goss, Tich Ireson, John Williams, Dave Morgan, Martin Bampton, Andy Murray, Robin Williams, Mick Daykin, Phil Webster, Bob Short and Paul Williams.

SQUASH: Gordon Pepper spent his wedding night playing squash. After getting married in the afternoon, Pepper took on Ken Gilbey in the Peterborough Evening Telegraph Handicap Cup final in the evening at Eastfield Squash Club and won 3-1.

BOXING: Focus Amateur Boxing Club star Lennie Gloster stopped Terry Greenfield in the second round at a show in Boston.

CRICKET: Castor cleaned up at the Peterborough League annual presentation dinner. They received the league championship trophy and the batting and bowling prizes went to their star players Nigel King and Terry Moon respectively.

50 YEARS AGO

POSH: Two goals each from John Fairbrother and John Mason earned Gordon Clark’s side a 4-0 win at Colchester in the Third Division.

POSH: Colin Garwood and Derek Kevan were the marksmen for Posh Reserves in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest Reserves.

POSH: Posh goalkeeper Tony Millington was called into the Wales side to face England in a European Championship qualifier at Wembley following an injury to Leeds stopper Gary Sprake. England won the game 5-1.

RUGBY: Borough beat Lincoln 11-5 with their points coming from Ken Smith (try), Barry Vanstone (penalty and conversion) and Jack Deacon (penalty).

FOOTBALL: Keith Crowson scored a hat-trick for Murrow as they pulled off a shock 4-3 win over Wisbech Reserves in the Isle League.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Boys beat Coalville Boys 1-0 in the English Schools Shield thanks to a goal three minutes from time by David Friend from Eastholm. Centre-half Alan Scott (Eastholm) was outstanding for Peterborough with John Hardwicke (Orton GS), Mike Hair (Stanground) and Paul Bedford (Whittlesey) also performing well in defence.

FOOTBALL: Outside right Brian Morley was the star of the show for Stamford, scoring twice in their 4-1 win over Retford in the Midland League.

HOCKEY: A Hunts county side comprising 10 Peterborough Town players and Ron Fox from Peterborough City lost 2-1 to Norfolk at Crawthorne Road. Ted Belton scored for Hunts. The Hunts side was: Belton, Ross, Taylor, Day, Shaw, Fox, Blood, Sergeant, Efford, Brownlow and Huggins.