LOOKING BACK: UTA suffering from Scarlett fever

Pictured 30 years ago is the UTA Sunday morning football team. They played in Division One of the Mid-Anglia League and the picture was taken before a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Old Scarlett. From the left are, back, Samuel Jeacock, Stephen Agius, Brian Jeacock, Steve Goode, Dave Williamson, Graham Oliver, Bob Friar, Tony Agius, front, Simon Jeacock, Jimmy Rayner, Jaffa Khan, Bella Garfield (Miss UTA presenting the matchball), John Barnett and Ian Fowles.

Other sporting highlights from this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

BOXING: City middleweight Cello Renda’s winning run of eight fights came to an end when he was stopped in the second round by George Katsimpas in Wolverhampton.

HOCKEY: Teenage talent Jess Jacobs, aged just 15, scored a hat-trick for City of Peterborough Ladies to earn them a 3-3 draw with Lowestoft.

ICE HOCKEY: Phantoms won both weekend games - 4-3 at Wightlink Raiders and 7-3 at home to Telford Tigers. James Archer and Dean Tonks both scored twice against Telford.

POSH: Trevor Benjamin earned Keith Alexander’s side a point with a late strike against Grimsby Town at London Road. It finished 2-2 with debutant Ben Futcher scoring the other Posh goal.

FOOTBALL: Ten players scored hat-tricks in the Sunday Morning League. They were Luke Weston (McCain), John Reddell (Brewery Tap), Malcolm Duff (Lord Burghley), Richard Page (AFC Hampton), Alex Smith (Sawtry), Andy Wayte (Star Inn), Mario Palazzo (Protelo), Matt Prince (Farcet), Daryl Todd (NTS) and James Roberts (Angel Inn).

RUGBY: Big Duncan Davies scored four tries for Westwood in a 51-3 win over Wisbech seconds.

20 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: It finished all square at 7-7 in the big local derby between Midlands East Division One rivals Borough and Spalding at Fengate. Rich Martin scored Borough’s try and Paddy Wheeler crossed for Spalding.

HOCKEY: Three goals in the first 12 minutes paved the way for a 9-1 win for Peterborough Town against Sudbury. Steve Gregory scored five goals with Adam Drake (2), Mark Britton and Shayne Andrews also on target.

FOOTBALL: Wisbech reached the first round proper of the FA Cup by winning 2-1 at Hitchin Town with goals by Ian Williams and Peter Munns.

FOOTBALL: Steve Evans’ Stamford, leaders of the UCL Premier Division, beat Ford Sports 2-1 with goals by Steve Collins and Mark Drake.

FOOTBALL: Gareth Sanderson hit five goals for Royal Mail in an 8-2 Sunday Combination League win over McCain.

POSH: Posh fans voiced their discontent after Barry Fry’s side lost 2-0 at home to bottom-of-the-table Rotherham in Division Four. “If they really are moving ground they should go to Dogsthorpe tip along with all the other rubbish,” suggested one unhappy fan.

30 YEARS AGO

POSH: John Wile’s side turned in a woeful display at home to Lincoln City in Division Four and lost 1-0. The crowd was 2,364.

FOOTBALL: Jan Czarnecki hit a hat-trick for Baker Perkins in a 3-1 win over Corby Danesholm in the Northants Cup.

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Phantoms smashed Swindon Wildcats 18-6 with Doug McEwen netting five times.

RUGBY: Borough hammered Oadby 46-0 with tries by Keith Jensen (2), Dave Briggs (2), John Sismey (2), Mark Dickinson and Graham Walker.

HOCKEY: Goals by Mike Yeomand and Martin Brown (2) earned Peterborough Town a 3-0 win at Brentwood in the East League Premier Division.

FOOTBALL: John Boon scored his first hat-trick for six years as Pearl beat Peterborough League Division Three rivals Thorney Reserves 8-0.

POSH: A goal by Micky Nuttell earned Posh Youths a 1-0 win over Stoke City in the Midland Intermediate Youth Cup.

ATHLETICS: Whittlesey runner Tony Green finished fourth in the Dublin Marathon in 2:25:06 - the fastest time ever by a local runner.

FOOTBALL: Andy Malton scored four goals for Sunday League table-toppers Baker Perkins in a 5-3 win over Dogsthorpe Cosmos.

40 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Jack Hunt School’s Andrew Botley hit the winner as the Peterborough Schools Under 14 side got their East Anglia Cup campaign off to a winning start by beating West Norfolk Schools 4-3. Tim Gale (2) and Craig Murphy got the other Peterborough goals.

HOCKEY: Linda Gill and Gill Preston scored hat-tricks for Peterborough Ladies in their 8-0 win over Cambridge.

BOXING: ‘Fen Tiger’ Dave Boy Green from Chatteris beat world-ranked Ramiro Bolanos inside four rounds at the Royal Albert Hall.

ANGLING: Russell Hole from Deeping St James Angling Club won the opening East Midland Winter League match on Ramsey Forty Foot with 24lb 9oz of bream.

BOXING: Hot Peterborough Amateur Boxing Club prospect Chris Douse made it three wins out of three when outpointing D. Naddy from Chrysler at a show in Coventry. Douse had his opponent down twice in the last round.

RUGBY: Ivan Ward (2), Phil Elmore (2) and Jim Haire scored tries for Baker Perkins in a 28-8 win over Northampton Far Cotton.

POSH: Manager Noel Cantwell turned down a £25,000 bid by Bury for his skipper Chris Turner.