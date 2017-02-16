LOOKING BACK: Three Peterborough ice hockey players sacked after heavy defeat

Peterborough Pirates sacked three players after a 21-1 defeat by Solihull 20 years ago.

20 YEARS AGO

ICE HOCKEY: Three Peterborough Pirates players were sacked on the spot after a 21-1 defeat at home to Solihull. They were Canadian defenceman Jason Stewart, first-choice netminder David Singleton and forward Dean Smith.

RUGBY: Borough won a vital relegation tussle against Midlands East Division One rivals Amber Valley 36-19. Their try-scorers were John Sismey (2), Rich Martin, Hywel Thomas and Paul Jackson. Winger Kevin Roe suffered a broken nose.

POSH: It was a seaside shambles as Barry Fry’s side were smashed 5-1 at Blackpool. Carl Griffiths was sent off after 20 minutes for an ugly tackle.

POSH: Three days later and Posh flopped again, this time losing 1-0 at home to Wrexham in front of a paltry crowd of just 2,975. The result pushed Posh into the bottom three in Division Two.

RUGBY: Scrum-half Steve Sharp and number eight Dave Grierson both went over for a hat-trick of tries as Borough extra fourths bashed Bourne seconds 56-0. There was also a hat-trick of tries for Borough second team scrum-half Richard Griggs as they beat Skegness firsts 32-17.

30 YEARS AGO

POSH: A goal by Jackie Gallagher gave Noel Cantwell’s side a 1-0 win over Wrexham. The London Road crowd was just 2,935.

RUGBY: Borough suffered a shock 15-10 defeat at Stewart & Lloyds in the ET Cup. John Sismey scored their only try with Tim Meston kicking two penalties.

CRICKET: A brilliant knock of 77 by Barry Morris saw Old Deaconians to victory against Nenedale A in the final of the Peterborough Roofing Services indoor cricket competition.

HOCKEY: Chris Marriott and Steve Gregory got the goals but oustanding defenders Adam Mitchell and Martin Collcott were the real stars for Peterborough Town in their 2-1 win at Fords in the Norwich Union East Premier Division.

ICE HOCKEY: It was a good weekend for Peterborough Pirates in Division One of the Heineken League. They won 18-4 at Swindon Wildcats and 17-14 at Lee Valley Lions. Garry Unger scored six goals in both games.

FOOTBALL: Former Posh player Mario Ippolito made a superb debut for Juventus in Division Five of the Peterborough League. He scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Nene Reserves.

40 YEARS AGO

POSH: Goalkeeper Eric Steele was sold to Brighton. Manager Noel Cantwell said the £19,000 offer from Alan Mullery was too good to refuse.

POSH: Jack Carmichael scored his fourth goal of the sseason but it didn’t stop Posh from losing 2-1 at York City in Division Three.

FOOTBALL: John Hunt hit a hat-trick for Ramsey Town as they hammered Bourne Town Reserves 9-0 in the Peterborough League Premier Division.

FOOTBALL: Goals by Roy Phillips, Andy Ross and Tony Burgess saw British Rail to a 3-2 win over Northampton Sileby Rangers in a Northants Sunday Cup quarter-final tie.

RUGBY: A try by Dave Morgan and a conversion and penalty from John Williams gave Borough a 9-0 win over Boston.

ATHLETICS: Best placed local runner at the Eastern Counties Cross-Country Championships was Peterborough Athletic Club’s Martin Mangan. He finished 15th.

BOXING: Peterborough’s Lennie Gloster and Wisbech star Freddie Brazil won Eastern Counties titles. Gloster, from Focus ABC, beat Steve Wright from Essex on points to win the welterweight crown while Brazil outpointed Gloster’s clubmate Jim Clark to land the light-welterweight title.

50 YEARS AGO

ATHLETICS: Philip Ward of Orton Secondary Modern School won the senior race at the Peterborough Schools Cross-Country Championships. The Under 15 winner was Peter Swiffin of Stanground and the Under 13 winner was Martin Jackson of Deacon’s.

POSH: Gordon Clark’s side beat Brighton 2-1 at home with goals by George Adams and John Fairbrother.

ANGLING: For the third year running Whittlesey’s John Hart finished the East Midlands League as individual champion. He won the last match on the Middle and Low Levels at Upwell with 6lb 1oz.

RUGBY: Borough won 8-3 at Boston with Ken Smith and Jack Deacon scoring tries and Barry Vanstone kicking a conversion. Roger Pulfrey shone on his debut at full-back.

FOOTBALL: Brian Cook scored four times for Whittlesey United in their 8-1 win against Chatteris A in the North Cambs Cup.

ATHLETICS: Bill Yale of Peterborough AC was eighth in the Eastern Counties Cross-Country Championships.

HOCKEY: Dennis Hook scored four times for Perkins in a 7-0 win against Lincoln Road Venturers.