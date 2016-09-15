LOOKING BACK: Telegraph better than Anglia Television

Pictured 30 years ago are the two teams that took part in an Evening Telegraph v Anglia TV golf challenge match at Peterborough Milton. The ET won 3-1 thanks to Ian Macfarlane/Geoff Emery (7&6), Barry Norman/Jim Clarkson (3&2) and Alun Probert/Alan Donaldson (4&3). From the left are, back, Alun Probert, Brian Green, Les Sherwood, Barry Norman, Stuart Galbraith, Ken Proctor, Alan Donaldson, Jim Clarkson, Bernie Howson, Neil Speight, front, Ian Arthurton, Dave Bussey, Ian Macfarlane, Vic Birtles, Geoff Emery and Dave Whiting.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Ten year-old Jason Dunn took a hat-trick in senior cricket, achieving the feat in a Midweek League game for Heron against Netts. He finished with figures of 3-5.

SPEEDWAY: Panthers beat Elite League rivals Arena Essex 62-28 at Alwalton. Top scorer with 13 points from five rides was Ryan Sullivan.

CRICKET: Orton Park celebrated promotion from Rutland League Division Four by beating Uffington by 80 runs. Barry Morris scored 121 out of their 324-5.

RUGBY: Peterborough Lions smashed Towcester seconds 62-0 in a friendly with Dan Thompson crossing for a hat-trick of tries.

POSH: Manager Keith Alexander promised ‘heads will roll’ after his side were thrashed 5-0 at Walsall in League Two. Posh finished with nine men after having Paul Carden and Guy Branston sent off.

FOOTBALL: Josh Rust netted five times for ICA Under 13s in their 13-0 win over Spalding.

ATHLETICS: City schoolteacher Matt Amos won the Grunty Fen Half-Marathon in a time of 72:12.

FOOTBALL: Lee Mason scored f ive goals for Woodston Under 12s in a 12-0 win over PSV.

20 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Peterborough Town were crowned Northants League Premier Division champions for the first time for 17 years when beating Old Wellingburians by three wickets. Skipper Dominic Ralfs took 6-29 and Ajaz Akhtar 3-40 as OWs were demolished for 71. Town recovered from 31-5 to reach 73-7.

RUGBY: Borough were well beaten 22-5 at home by Moderns in their opening Midlands East Division One match of the season. Jeremy Smythe scored their consolation try. It was a different story at second team level as Borough ran out handsome 46-10 winners in Nottingham with tries by Pete Brudnell (3), Jason Elliott (2), Mick Lesiw and Howard Tilney.

FOOTBALL: Paddy Rayment scored with a splendid curling 20-yard free-kick to earn Stamford a 1-0 win over UCL rivals Wootton.

CRICKET: Barry Morris made 92 for Old Deaconians in a Rutland League Division Two win over Melton.

FOOTBALL: Lord Westwood player Scott Stirrup was fined £206 and banned sine die by the Northants FA after being found guilty of assaulting referee Mick Temperley in a Mid-Anglia League match.

30 YEARS AGO

POSH: John Wile’s side were poor in a 1-1 Division Four draw against Aldershot at London Road. Dave Gregory scored a late equaliser.

CRICKET: Town collapsed from 123-2 to 174 all out against Kettering in the Northants League. Pete Dale top-scored with 74 and the game ended in a draw.

RUGBY: Borough started the season with a 10-4 win at Hemel Hempstead thanks to a penalty try, a Seen Nicholson touchdown and an Alan Griffin conversion.

SNOOKER; Thirteen year-old Mark Gray from Baston made a century break (106) in a practice match against professional Mark Wildman at The Court Snooker Centre in Bretton.

FOOTBALL: Barry Gaunt scored a hat-trick for British Rail in their 7-3 win over United Technology in Division One of the Mid-Anglia League.

GOLF: Retired surgeon Denis Bracey proved just as handy with a golf club as a scalpel when winning the Veterans Cup at Milton with a round of 89-26=63.

CRICKET: Nenedale closed in on the Jack Goodwin League Division One title by beating Leighton Bromswold by six wickets. George Leveridge took 4-15 and Nadeem Mohammed 3-5 as Bromswold wer skittled for 110.

40 YEARS AGO

ANGLING: Kevin Wilmot won the Hunts County Championship fished on the Ouse at St Ives with 9lb 14oz.

GOLF: Robin Dennis won the prestigious President’s Cup at Milton by beating Len Wright 11 & 10 in the 36-hole final.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Referees Association members refused to take charge of matches on pitches where the lines had been marked in cresote. They said it was a health hazard. The city council were using creasote as an economy measure.

SPEEDWAY: History was created at Alwalton as Oxford refused to ride in a National League fixture claiming the track was unfit. So Panthers rode unopposed for eight heats to complete a 40-0 win.

POSH: Pino Nardino scored five times for Posh Youths in a 7-0 win over Spurs Youths. Nigel Barnes and Tony Cliss scored the other two goals.

FOOTBALL: Sunday Combination League Division One champions Comet made a bright start to the defence of their title by hammering Molins 6-0 with goals by Steve Hurry (2), Tony Freeman (2), John Wright and John McLaughlin. Cadge & Colman beat Peterborough Corporation 4-0 with Dick Templeman netting four.