LOOKING BACK: Rain denies Town seconds a win

Pictured 30 years ago is the Peterborough Town Cricket Club second XI before a South Lincs League game against Spalding. Town were 96-0 in reply to Spalding’s 127-6 when the match was abandoned because of rain. Peter Dale was 44 not out and Dave Walding 45 not out. From the left are, back, Pat Fiksen, Dave Walding, Brian Horner, Peter Plant, Mark Login, Dave Fiksen, Peter Dale, front, Steve Jennings, James Dobney, Paul Parker, Adam Drake and Ian Henderson.

Other sporting highlights from this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

August 2006

POSH: Keith Alexander signed 6ft 7in centre-back Ben Futcher from Grimsby Town for an undisclosed fee.

BOWLS: Local bowlers did well in the English Championships at Skegness. Hannah Overton (Whittlesey Manor) won the Under 25 singles title, the Perkins trio of Robin Wyld, Tony Scarr and Roger Martin won the two-bowl rinks, and Deeping’s Sam Fenlon won the four-bowl singles.

SPEEDWAY: Panthers star Hans Andersen won the Czech Grand Prix.

FOOTBALL: Farcet hammered Peterborough League rivals Benwick 13-0 with Ben Ferguson netting four times.

CRICKET: Nassington were relegated from Division One of the Cambs League after losing by 115 runs to Kimbolton. Nassington were all out for 35 - their lowest first team total for years.

CRICKET: Yaxley beat Barnack to win the Hunts League Division One title and secure promotion to the Cambs League. Nick Rushton took 4-6 as Barnack were dismissed for 90.

CRICKET: Chris Hankins took 6-16 for Oundle thirds against Trinity Orchard to win them the Northants League Division 12 crown.

20 YEARS AGO

August 1996

SPEEDWAY: Panthers reached the semi-finals of the Speedway Star Cup after beating London 52-44 in their quarter-final second leg for a 97-95 aggregate win. Jason Crump (14pts) and Ryan Sullivan (11pts) led the way for Panthers.

POSH: A late penalty by Martin O’Connor earned Barry Fry’s side a 2-2 draw at home to Crewe. Scott Houghton hit the other Posh goal.

ICE HOCKEY: Pirates were thumped 8-2 at home by Solihull in a pre-season challenge match. Stuart Parker and Shaun McFadyen got the consolation goals.

FOOTBALL: Perkins beat Deeping Rangers 3-0 in the Peterborough League Premier Division with goals by Paul Gauntlett (2) and Paul Smith.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town crushed Overstone by nine wickets in the Northants League. Overstone made 131-5 and then Mark Yeeles smashed an unbeaten 88 for Town.

CRICKET: David Gillett hit a career-best 153 for Market Deeping in a crushing 221-run win over Buckminster in the Rutland League.

CRICKET: Jon Potter hit 100 for Nassington in their John Wilcox Cup final win over Ufford Park.

30 YEARS AGO

August 1986

POSH: Goals by Greig Shepherd and Les Lawrence earned John Wile’s side a 2-0 win over Southend at London Road. KARTING: Peterborough’s Tim Parrott finished third overall in the World Championship after claiming second spot in the final race of the season in Germany.

BOWLS: Local bowlers won three titles at the English Championships at Skegness. Joan Haynes, Joyce Holden and Gloria Haney (Peterborough & District) won the women’s three-wood triples, Derek Cole, Derek Westwood and Nigel Eagle (Conservatives) the men’s two-wood triples, and Ketton’s Elaine Novak the women’s Under 25 singles.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town won by six wickets in the Northants League against Wellingborough Old Grammarians, who were dismissed for just 87 thanks to some superb bowling by Gary Rice (3-35), Neil Taylor (3-33), Tony Howorth (2-6) and Geoff Towns (2-10). Taylor took 7-21 in a South Lincs League win over Long Sutton the following day.

CRICKET: Town seconds also bowled well to skittle Wellingborough Old Grammarians seconds for 87 in their Northants League match to win by 40 runs. Ajaz Akhtar took 4-20 and Dave Remnant 3-26.

40 YEARS AGO

August 1976

BOXING: Focus Amateur Boxing Club’s Pat Loftus and Martin Smith both stopped their opponents in the third round when appearing at a show in Skegness.

CRICKET: Sam Tyson delivered figures of 9-53 when playing for Peterborough GPO against Leicester GPO.

GOLF: Brian West won the Baker Perkins Trophy at Thorpe Wood beating Mick Brownlie in an extra-hole decider in the final.

POSH: Ernie Moss scored twice in extra-time to earn Noel Cantwell’s side a 3-1 win over Reading in the League Cup and secure a second round tie with George Best’s Fulham.

FOOTBALL: Focus Youth Club started their Peterborough League campaign with a 4-1 win over Thurlby. Chris Bell (2), Gordon Stephenson and Trevor Quow scored their goals.

CRICKET: Tony Malton (54no) and Alan Weston (50) both scored half-centuries for Baker Perkins in a Millman Cup win over St Ives.

FOOTBALL: Former Posh star Bert Murray was outstanding on his debut for Spalding United. He dominated the midfield and set up Spalding’s goal for Robbie Coats in the 1-1 draw at Kempston.