LOOKING BACK: Ivy Leaf A were kings of the oche 30 years ago

Pictured 30 years ago is the Ivy Leaf A darts team that cleaned up in the Peterborough Summer Clubs League. They were Division One champions and also won the Chairman’s Cup and the Manns Cup. They won 13 of their 14 matches in Division One and claimed the title on legs difference from Polish Club. From the left are, back, Alf Warner, Nick Wilkie, Mark Waters, Peter Simpson, Ivan Jackson, Butch Cole, front, Alan Driver, Andrew McCulloch, Ken Cole and George Bines.

Other sporting highlights this week in years gone by . . .

10 YEARS AGO

CRICKET: Elton Park clinched the Rutland League Division One crown by beating Rushton by 18 runs in their final game. Nadeem Javed struck 61 of their 173 total and then pace ace Waqas Chugthai took 8-23 off 12 overs.

ICE HOCKEY: Phantoms won 10-3 away at Swindon Wildcats but lost 5-4 at home to MK Lightning. Brent Gough and Taras Foremsky scored hat-tricks against Swindon.

HOCKEY: Matthew Sutterby claimed a debut goal two minutes from time to earn City of Peterborough a 2-2 draw at home to Leek in National League Division Two.

POSH: Danny Wilson’s Hartlepool won 5-3 at London Road after a woeful defensive display by Keith Alexander’s side. Richard Butcher, Dean Holden and Peter Gain scored for Posh and Trevor Benjamin blasted a penalty way over the bar.

FOOTBALL: Aaron Campbell and Ben Cottingham notched hat-tricks for Peterborough Northern Star in a 10-1 Northants Junior Cup win over Broadmead.

FOOTBALL: Chris Brown scored seven goals for Fletton Reserves in a 15-0 Hunts Junior Cup romp against Needingworth Reserves.

20 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Ryhall sprang the surpise of the season when dumping Peterborough League Premier Division title favourites Perkins out of the PFA Senior Cup. Ryhall won the first round tie 2-1 with goals by Shaun Glover and Andy Porter.

FOOTBALL: Ex-Scotland, Liverpool and Chelsea star David Speedie turned out for Steve Evans’ Stamford in a 1-0 UCL win over Potton. Steve Collins scored the goal.

FOOTBALL: Striker Gavi n Dolby, the player displaced by Speedie at Stamford, took out his frustrations on Angel Inn the next day. He hit four goals against them for Rainbow City in a 9-1 Mid-Anglia League win.

ICE HOCKEY: “I’m absolutely disgusted. The players had no commitment, no desire and no intensity,” fumed Pirates coach Tony Hunter after a 7-0 thrashing at home by Slough.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town remained on course for the treble. The Northants League champions and Jaidka Cup winners closed in on the South Lincs League Premier Division title by beating Grantham by three runs. Jonathan Boyce made 63 of Town’s 152 and Gary Rice took 6-44 as Grantham were shot out for 149.

30 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: Mick Stevenson steamed in for a hat-trick of tries as Baker Perkins thrashed Wellingborough seconds 50-3.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town remained in the hunt for the South Lincs League Premier Division title with a winning draw against Grantham. They made 221-2 with Alan Swann scoring 100 and Steve Hair a quickfire 75 not out. Grantham were 166-8 in reply.

CRICKET: Castor clinched the South Lincs League Division One title by beating Empingham by five wickets. Dave Rager made 40 of Castor’s 118-5.

DARTS: Peter Evison from Orton Goldhay caused a shock in the first round of the Unipart British Professional Championships when knocking out England captain John Lowe 3-1. Evison lost 4-3 to Kevin Kenny in the next round.

FOOTBALL: Andy Malton scored four times as Baker Perkins beat Eastern Motors 8-2 in a Peterborough Sunday AfternoonLeague match.

BOXING: Peterborough’s Lennie Gloster won the Southern Area light-welterweight title by stopping British number three Tony Adams in the eighth round at a professional boxing show at the Wirrina. Gary De Roux and Nigel Fairbairn both made winning professional debuts.

40 YEARS AGO

HOCKEY: Peterborough Town’s John Lake, Jimmy Wheeler, Rodney Edward and Peter Lambert were in the Cambs county side that beat London Indians 3-1.

GOLF: Husband and wife Pete and Pauline Levoi won the Amies Bowl at Milton.

POSH: Local lad Ian Bliszczak made a promising debut for Posh Reserves in a 0-0 draw against Watford.

SPEEDWAY: A great display by reserve Steve Taylor (11pts) helped Panthers to a 47-31 win at home to Canterbury in the National League.

RUGBY: Borough beat Barker Butts 10-3 at Fengate thanks to tries by Billy Hall and Mick Daykin.

CRICKET: Peterborough Town turned in their worst display of the season when being bowled out by Woodhall Spa for just 39 in a South Lincs League game. Only Colin Dale (17) showed any resistance. Woodhall needed just five overs to complete a nine-wicket win.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough League Premier Division leaders Eye United beat King’s Lynn 3-0 with goals by John Jenkins (2) and Nicky Papworth. Eye Reserves beat Doddington 3-1 in a PFA Junior Cup match with goals by Tony Perkins, Dave Fovargue and Roy Phillips.