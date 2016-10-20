LOOKING BACK: Copestake, Haslam and Bradshaw were kings on court 30 years ago

Pictured are the Sanhall Fencing Summer Squash League finalists from 30 years ago. The group winners were Gary Copestake (Group A - v Phil Godfrey), Simon Haslam (Group B - v John Zajac) and Ian Bradshaw (Group C - v Jonathan Hand). From the left are, back, Ian Bradshaw, Jonathan Hand, Gary Copestake, Gary Holland, Kevin McShane, Simon Haslam, Reg Gill, front, John Zajac, Roy White of Sanhall Fencing, Pat Trim and Phil Godfrey.

Other local sporting highlights this week in years gone by:

10 YEARS AGO

October 2006

ATHLETICS: Kenyan John Mutai won the Great Eastern Run in a time of 64:35. Cathy Mutwa, another Kenyan, was first female home in 72:58.

POSH: Trevor Benjamin and Danny Crow scored as Keith Alexander’s side beat Shrewsbury 2-1 at home. Guy Branston was man-of-the-match.

HOCKEY: City of Peterborough fought back from 2-0 down to win 4-3 at Lichfield in the English National League with goals by Gareth Andrew (2) and Alex Boxall (2).

FOOTBALL: Wisbech reached the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup by winning 2-1 at Solihull Borough with strikes by Martin McNeil and Liam Harrold.

ICE HOCKEY: A goal two minutes from time by Ross MacKague clinched an 8-7 home win for Phantoms against Guildford Flames.

RUGBY: Tries by Gus Mberi, Ben Chan and George Wheble helped Borough to a 20-16 win over Luctonians in Midlands Division One.

FOOTBALL: Whittlesey came from a goal down to beat Peterborough Sports 2-1 in a Peterborough League Premier Division top-of-the-table clash. Liam Southgate and Mick Gale scored for Whittlesey.

20 YEARS AGO

October 1996

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Pirates suffered the biggest defeat in Premier League history when crashing to a 20-2 loss at Swindon.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough League Premier Division title favourites Perkins hit back from 2-0 down to beat Pinchbeck 4-3 and make it six wins out of six. Paul Gauntlett scored a hat-trick.

RUGBY: Deeping seconds’ 69-0 win over Bourne seconds was marred by winger Paul Topping suffering a broken leg. Scrum-half Mark Fitzjohn grabbed five of his side’s 11 tries.

HOCKEY: Gary Hales scored seven goals for Spalding in their 8-1 win over Wisbech.

POSH: Goalkeeping blunders by Bart Griemink proved costly. A howling error led to a 2-1 home defeat by Bury and then two days later he boobed again as Barry Fry’s side lost 1-0 at home to Brentford.

SNOOKER: Mansfield A player John Auchterlonie made the highest break of the season so far in the Peterborough League when compiling a 76.

FOOTBALL: Stamford manager Steve Evans spoke to West Ham boss Harry Redknapp about the possibilty of signing their 47 year-old keeper . . . Peter Shilton!

30 YEARS AGO

October 1986

FOOTBALL: Baker Perkins, managed by Paul Arthur, went top of the UCL Division One table by beating Towcester 3-1 with goals by Tony Burgess, Tony Day and Keith Roberts.

POSH: Bryn Gunn was sent off for fighting in a 1-1 draw at home to Rochdale. He also scored the Posh goal from the penalty spot.

RUGBY:Borough beat Coventry Extras 21-15 with tries scored by Dave Briggs, John Sismey and Danny Kitching.

ICE HOCKEY: Doug McEwen, Kenny McKie and Tim Peacock all scored twice for Peterborough Pirates in an 11-3 win against Crowtree Chiefs.

POSH: The club were rocked by the shock resignation of three directors. Cyril Duddington, Bill Wilde and Eric Nicholas who quit because they were unhappy with the financial running of the club.

CRICKET: Barry Morris was presented with Old Deaconians’ cricketer of the year trophy at their awards night.

FOOTBALL: Peterborough Boys drew 2-2 with North Leicester in the English Schools Gillette Trophy. Darrell Abbondanza and Dale Watkins got their goals.

HOCKEY: Mike Yeoman scored the goal as Bretton Beavers beat Market Deeping 1-0 in the Ged Watts Memorial Trophy final.

40 YEARS AGO

October 1976

GOLF: Richard Allan made it a hat-trick of top trophies at Peterborough Milton when winning the Victory Cup. He partnered John Lovesey to a 6&5 win in the final against David Obee and Jock Embleton. Earlier in the year he won the Bruce Cup and the Captain’s Day Cup.

HOCKEY: Rosemary Pilgrim scored a hat-trick for Young Conservatives in their 7-0 win against Triple S. Ged Watts (2), Rod Vernum and Shirley Gauntlett completed the tally.

SQUASH: Eastfield beat Bretton 4-1 in the big city derby in the Cambs League. Geoff Ross (v Brian Abel), Neville Keir (v Bernard Miles) and Paul Setchfield (v Vernon Sleigh) all won 3-0 and Steve Gray (v Heather Simpson) won 3-2. Bretton’s winner was Alan Pearsons, who shocked Robin Soar 3-1.

FOOTBALL: Dave Pike scored six goals for Peterborough Youth League Under 18 title favourites West Town in a 12-0 hammering of Welland.

FOOTBALL: Parson Drove cruised into the second round of the PFA Senior Cup by bashing Blackstones 5-1. Gary Scotcher (2), Dave Snart, Gary Allport and Clive Headland got their goals with Jim Sandall replying.