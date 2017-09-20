WORLD OPEN: Perry through to the last 16

Joe Perry has won through to the third round of the Yushan World Open in China.

The 43 year-old Chatteris potter cut it fine against Yu De Lu in the first round, edging home 5-4 after making a decisive break of 91 in the final frame.

Perry led 4-2 at one stage but the home player levelled it up at 4-4 with breaks of 55 and 105.

Perry’s progress in the second round was much more straightforward. He hammered Ryan Day 5-0 with the aid of breaks of 114, 57, 79 and 60 and now plays Ding Junhui, the Chinese number three seed, in the last 16 round tomorrow (September 21) night.