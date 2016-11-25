UK CHAMPIONSHIPS: Fenland potter wins after losing concentration

Chatteris cueman Perry bemoaned his own lack of concentration after letting a big lead slip before eventually pulling through for a 6-3 win against Jamie Curtis-Barrett in the Betway UK Championship first round.

World Number 9 Perry has had a mixed season as a final at the early-season World Open and a quarter-final at the International Championship in October have been mixed with some disappointing early exits.

The Wisbech potter took advantage of a nervy start from Curtis-Barrett at the York Barbican to race into a 4-0 lead but as his lead grew, his concentration diminished and world Number 117 hit back with three frames on the spin.

And though two-time UK Championship semi-finalist managed to zone back in to claim the final two frames, he was disappointed with the way he lost focus.

“If you haven’t got your wits about you, you can soon let a match run away from you,” Perry (42) said.

“I felt comfortable early on, I could see he was really nervous, it was a big occasion for him

“He had a lot of supporters out there and he didn’t settle at all. It made it really easy.

“I raced into a 4-0 lead, it was quite comfortable really and then I played a couple of loose shots, my concentration was poor and he got a bit of a head of steam going.

“4-0 is a massive lead, I am a strong favourite going into the match, at 4-0 who knows what price I am? It just goes to show what can happen.”

