There’s another fabulous Findley ruling the world

Peterborough kick-boxer Kyle Findley turned up the heat in Greece last week to strike World Championship gold.

Findley (26), son of former world karate champion Clifton Findley, was a member of the 190-strong England squad fighting in the ISKA World Championships in Athens.

And he was determined to make up for the disappointment of last year when he had to settle for the silver medal in Germany after losing in the final to a German opponent.

He fought in the Men’s Under 75kg class and got off to a great start by beating a Ukrainian fighter in the first round and then he knocked out a Greek opponent.

That earned him a place in the final alongside fellow English fighter, James Ollerenshaw, and after a terrific contest it was Findley who came out on top.

He now has five ISKA world titles to his name and is already looking forward to next year’s World Championships in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Dad Clifton said: “I was so proud of my son. It was great seeing him on the podium again, especially as I missed last year in Germany when I went in for an emergency hip replacement.”

This year England topped the medal table for the first time in four years with 46 gold medals. Germany were second with 44 followed by USA (27 )and Greece (25).