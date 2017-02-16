Sly follows up Catterick double with 33-1 winner

Pam Sly celebrated a winner for the second weekend running.

The Thorney trainer followed up her double at Catterick a fortnight ago with a 33-1 winner at Kempton Park.

Haafapiece, ridden by Stan Sheppard, won the Jeff Craft’s Zero To Sixty Maiden Open National Hunt Flat Race by a length and a quarter.

It was a first race for the four year-old and earned Sly a prize of £2,599.

Haafapiece, who hit the front a furlong out and stayed on well, was bred by Sly. The horse is owned by Mrs Tilly Coles.

Sly has three runers at Fakenham tomorrow (February 17). They are Bonnet’s Vino (2pm), Popelys Gull (3.35pm) and Witham (4.40pm).