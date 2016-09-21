SHANGHAI MASTERS: Perry makes a sharp exit

Joe Perry suffered an early defeat in the Shanghai Masters tournament today (September 21).

The Chatteris cueman, ranked 12th, was beaten 5-4 in the first round by in-form Stuart Carrington from Grimsby.

Twenty-six year-old Carrington, ranked 30th, reached the first round by beating Niu Zhuang 5-1 in the wildcard round and he did so in style with breaks of 141 and 135.

He wasn’t in quite such sparkling form against Perry but did forge into a 2-0 lead.

Perry (42) hit back to level and then went 4-2 up compiling breaks of 58, 64 and 52 along the way.

But Carrington was red-hot in the last three frames making clearances of 78, 85 and 100 to progress to the second round.