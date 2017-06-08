Rob rules in World Championships

Local kick-boxer Rob Taylor has just returned from Greece with a couple of World Championship gold medals.

The 45 year-old from Eye, a member of the city’s Hicks Karate School, was in the Great Britain team that took on opposition from 30 other countries at the ISKA World Martial Arts Championships in Athens.

And he conquered all to win the Masters semi-contact Under 70kg and Under 80kg titles.

He also won a silver in the Veterans Under 80kg category after a hard-fought final with the German national champion, which could have gone either way.

Taylor also won two world titles in 2016 and juist before Christmas was inducted into the Martial Arts Illustrated Hall of Fame.