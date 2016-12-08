Personal best for Jarman in British Club Championships

A Huntingdon Gymnastics Club team including promising young Peterborough prospect Jake Jarman narrowly missed out on a medal at the British Club Championships in Basildon at the weekend.

Competing for the Adam Shield, Hutningdon finished with 237.150 points and that was just 0.65 behind bronze medallists Loughborough.

Leeds won it with 247.250 followed by Birmingham with 244.0.

The top three scores on each apparatus counted towards the team total and that included Jarman’s personal best of 80.4.

His floor score was only 0.6 behind Olympian Nile Wilson (Leeds).

He also finished in the top six on the vault and the parallel bars.

Coach Ben Howells said: “It was a valiant effort with a great team spirit from our boys. I am immensely proud of all my gymnasts this season.”

The club’s Under 12 team of Niall Hooton, Ryan Cirino, Kieron Burch, Joshua Papworth and Bradley Cooper also finished fourth in the Williams Trophy competition.

They finished a couple of marks behind Heathrow in third, and again it was Birmingham in second place with Leeds claiming the team gold.