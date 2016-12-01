KICKBOXING: Culpin and Lock end their competitive year in grand style

The Peterborough BCKA club completed an outstanding year when attending the Norfolk Open in Stalham at the weekend - their last competitive event of 2016.

They only sent a small team to the event but still managed to win the Memorial trophy for the second year running.

On an individual front the club’s top performers in the Norfolk Open series were Zac Culpin and Kelsey Lock. Both gained two grand champion titles.

Peterborough BCKA results:

Harvey King: Pee wee Open grade (points) - 3rd place.

Leon King: Boys under 4ft 4in (points) - 1st place & grand champion; Boys under 30kg (continuous) - 2nd place.

Jay Dunk: Boys under 4ft 4in (points) - 3rd place; Boys under 30kg (continuous) - 3rd place.

Kelsey Lock: Girls under 5ft 2in intermediate (points) - 1st place & grand champion; Girls under 5ft 4in intermediate (points) - 1st place & grand champion; Mixed under 60kg (continuous) - 1st place.

Louis King: Men’s under 64kg intermediate (points) - 1st place & grand champion.

Dan Smith: Men’s under 74kg advanced (points) - 1st place; Men’s under 84kg advanced (points) - 1st place.

Bradley King: Men’s under 74kg intermediate (points) - grand champion; Men’s under 74kg advanced (points) - 3rd place.

Zac Culpin: Adults open hand kata - 2nd place & grand champion; Adults weapons kata - 1st place; Men’s under 74kg advanced (points) - 2nd place & grand champion; Men’s under 84kg advanced (points) - 2nd place & grand champion.