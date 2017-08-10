HORSE RACING: Two wins in two days for Sly

Have your say

A win at a gloomy Great Yarmouth last night (August 9) made it two wins in two days for Thorney trainer Pam Sly.

Barford was last night’s winner, romping home a length clear of The Last Emperor to win the British Stallion Studs EBF “Stallion-Restricted” Novice Stakes over seven furlongs.

The Irish-bred two-year old was having it’s third race and won at odds of 5-1 with Rob Hornby in the saddle.

The win came hot on the heels of a second victory on the trot for Pacific Salt at Nottingham on Tuesday.

The 7-4 favourite took the honours in the 32Red.com Handicap over a mile and a half by three and three-quarter lengths after leading throughout.

Another Irish bred horse, Pacific Salt also won at Nottingham last time out on July 21 at odds of 8-1. Callum Shepherd was the jockey on both occasions.

It was Pacific Salt’s fourth win from 17 races.

Barford is owned by Pam Sly and G. Libson and Pacific Salt by D. Bayliss and G. Libson.