HORSE-RACING: Enjoy the annual beer festival at Huntingdon Races

Familes are being invited to enjoy an afternoon at the races om the fina;l dfay of the school half-term holiday.

It’s also the annual beer festival at Huntingdon Racecourse on Sunday October 30 so, while the kids enjoy the free entertainment, adults can sample some special ales and lagers from Milton Brewery, the micro-brewery from north of Cambridge.

As always at the racecourse, accompanied children are given free admission.

The fixture is the third of the autumn at the Cambridgeshire track as the jump racing season gets into full swing. There’s even the Irish band, The Wild Murphy’s, booked to add to the atmosphere.

Five of the six races are sponsored by 32Red, while the feature event is in memory of the late Macer Gifford, brother of Grand National-winning trainer Josh Gifford. Born in Huntingdon, Macer was a talented jump jockey, but died aged 40 in 1985. The Macer Gifford Handicap Chase is run over an extended two miles and offers £10,000 in prize-money.

The corresponding fixture 12 months ago was a memorable one for jockey Nick Scholfield, ambassador of Huntingdon Racecourse’s sister jump racing venue within The Jockey Club at Exeter, who enjoyed two winners, while champion jump jockey Richard Johnson was also on the mark.

Liam Johnson, general manager at Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “Our autumn jump racing programme, launched with a family fun day early this month, has got off to a tremendous start. There are plenty more highlights to come, starting with our annual beer festival race-day. As it’s the last opportunity for families to enjoy a day out at the end of the school half-term holidays, entertainment for youngsters is being laid on as we enjoy an afternoon of jump racing.”

Accompanied children are given free admission at the racecourse. Adult prices are from £13.50 when tickets are booked in advance. There are also value-for-money, added value packages from just £22. Gates open at 11.20am with the first race at 1.20pm. The finale is at 4.05pm.

Tickets for all meetings at Huntingdon Racecourse can be purchased in advance at a discount at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or on the ticket line 0844 579 3007.