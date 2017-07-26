GYMNASTICS: European silver for Jarman

Local gymnast Jake Jarman is emerging as a British gymnastics star after winning silver yesterday (July 25) at the 2017 European Youth Festival in Gyor, Hungary.

The Deeping School pupil is currently competing as part of Team GB for the first time at the event and was joined on the podium by team-mates Jamie Lewis and Pavel Karnejenko after the trio were edged into second by Russia.

The British team, who were targeting the gold medal, finished with a score of 159.000 from their six apparatus with Russia out in front with 161.450. Switzerland claimed the bronze with 158.450.

In addition to the team silver, the 15-year-old also qualified for the all-around final in what the British Under 16 champion described as the biggest competition of his young career to date.

“It could have gone better today,” admitted Jarman. “But personally I think we did a good job preparing over the past few weeks. It’s been hard but to come here and win a medal is a great achievement.

“It’s been a tough competition and the standard of gymnastics has been really strong, everyone has definitely upped their game. I’m one of the youngest here so it feels great to win a medal at the very least.”