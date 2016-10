Chatteris cueman Joe Perry knocked in a break of 134 and enjoyed a 95% pot success rate, but still went out in the first round of the English Open in Manchester yesterday (October 11).

Perry ran into a red-hot opponent in fellow Englishman Matthew Selt who rattled off the last three frames to seal a 4-2 success.

Perry’s 134 arrived in frame three and put him 2-1 ahead, but Selt, the world number 24, 13 places below Perry, enjoyed runs of 99, 68 and 82 during his victory.