Dutch delight for Deeping club

A local Tang Soo Do club recently returned from the Netherlands Open in Rotterdam with a stack of medals.

Market Deeping Tang Soo Do Club had 13 members taking part and they returned with 12 gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals. Seven other nations were involved.

Pride of place went to Leah Smith, who won one gold and two silver medals to secure the Grand Champion Cup for the Adult Female Brown to Blue Belt Division at the tender age of 17 and in her first competition as an adult.

Before the competition, the club instructor Robbie Tyler was promoted to the rank of 4th Dan Master after 20 years in the sport and the last three years testing specifically for this promotion. He was presented with his Masters certificate, belt and sword in an emotional ceremony.

Tyler said: “I am immensely proud of all my students while it was a massive honour personally to be promoted and share this wonderful experience with some of my students, my friends and my family.”

“Tang Soo Do is a massive part of my life and I have seen how it teaches and develops all ages and genders of people.”

Anybody interested in taking up the sport can call Robbie Tyler on 07910 869382 or visit www.marketdeepingtsd.co.uk