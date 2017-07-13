BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP: Giddings wants a green light for Brands hatch after impressive Spa outing

Wisbech driver Jake Giddings raced to a top 10 British GT4 Championship result on only his second appearance of the 2017 season at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

After making his first outing of the year with the team at the end of May, Giddings was called-up to join first year GT racer Matt Chapman to race the No.63 Ginetta G55 GT4 during the sole overseas event of the British GT campaign.

Lapping strongly in testing, and preparing well for the event’s two 60-minute races, the team-mates went on to finish 10th overall in GT4, and seventh in the Silver class in round seven despite having been bundled down to 18th place at the start of the race following contact.

Frustratingly, they didn’t even get to take the start of round eight later in the day when a problem with the stubs on one of the Ginetta’s wheels left cause for concern over the possibility of a potential accident – a wheel having already become detached after the chequered flag in race one.

While disappointed to miss out on being involved in race two, Giddings was happy enough with the pace of the Ginetta G55 across the weekend and is hopeful of continuing to partner Chapman when the championship resumes at Brands Hatch in the UK next month.

“The car felt good,” Giddings stated. “We changed the set-up a couple of times in free practice and then just missed out in qualification. It just didn’t work out for us for some reason.

“Our race pace was good, and we really looked forward to race two after coming through pretty well in the first one after the contact.

“There’s nothing planned at the minute for the next round, but it was good working with Matt and I think we make quite a good, solid pairing.

“He’s a quick and consistent driver and we gelled well, so we’ll have to see what unfolds and see if I’m back in the car for Brands.”

Giddings was classified seventh in the Silver class after improving the team’s race position from 13th when taking over from Chapman.