Play-off hero is back at Phantoms to win trophies

Edgars Bebris has returned to Phantoms to win more trophies.

The Latvian powerhouse, who qualifies as a British-trained player, has signed an 18-month contract with the city club after leaving bottom side Manchester.

And Bebris, one of the club’s English Premier League play-off heroes of 2015, has his sights firmly set on securing more silverware.

The 25 year-old said: “I am very pleased to be back and excited to see the guys again.

“It was great to win the play-offs with Phantoms a couple of years ago. I believe we can and we will win more trophies.

“I feel strong and I’m very happy with how I’ve been playing although there is always room for improvement.

“I think I can help Phantoms to go forward.”

Bebris averaged very close to a point-per-game in his previous two-season spell with Phantoms. That ended in the summer when he moved to Manchester to be closer to his partner, who studies in the North-West.

Despite playing in a struggling Phoenix team, Bebris’ own form has been impressive. He has piled up 41 points (16 goals and 25 assists) in 32 appearances for them.

And Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov insists Bebris will make a big impact now in Bretton with Phantoms heading towards the business end of the EPL season.

He said: ““We are excited to bring Eddie back to the club. He is a popular player on and off the ice, and I’m looking forward to having him in my plans. He brings a lot of qualities to the table and will certainly strengthen our roster in the run-up to the EPL Cup semi-final and the play-offs at the end of the season.”

Bebris will re-launch his Phantoms career when they go to Swindon this Saturday. A quick reunion with Manchester follows on Sunday.