Pick’s return will be a welcome boost

Phantoms hope to welcome popular defenceman Greg Pick back into action this weekend.

The 24 year-old has missed the club’s last nine games with a groin problem.

But he has taken part in practice sessions during the last two weeks and is now set to return against Sheffield Steeldogs in an NIHL National Cup, Group B game on Saturday.

“Greg skated last week and there was no reaction to the injury,” said head coach Slava Koulikov. “Providing that is the case again this week, he will hopefully be back this weekend.

“Greg is a solid, stay-at-home defenceman who plays a simple game and does it well. He also provides a physical presence if we ever need it, and it will be good to have him available again.”

Fellow defenceman Ben Russell is a doubt due to a foot injury sustained when blocking a shot during an NIHL Autumn Cup triumph against Basingstoke last Saturday.

Forward James White continues to be sidelined.