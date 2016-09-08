PHANTOMS PREVIEW: Who’s who on the 2016-2017 roster

Mark Plummer takes a look at the Phantoms squad ahead of the 2016-2017 English Premier League season

NETMINDERS

30 ADAM LONG

Nationality: English

Age: 20

A product of the Peterborough youth system who proved himself a capable deputy for Janis Auzins whenever called upon last term.

32 DAN LANE

Nationality: English

Age: 22

Local lad who has iced 10 times in the last five years for Phantoms. Will spend much of his time playing for the Peterborough Islanders at National League level.

33 JANIS AUZINS

Nationality: Latvian

Age: 25

Back-stopped the club’s shock play-off triumph in his first season at the club and boasted an even better save percentage last term. Probably the best netminder in the English Premier League.

DEFENCEMAN

2 TOM NORTON

Nationality: English

Age: 26

One of the top British blue-liners in the English Premier League. Back for a fourth season in Phantoms colours.

5 BEN RUSSELL

Nationality: English

Age: 22

The summer signing is a product of Phantoms’ fiercest rivals Milton Keynes. He has three full English Premier League seasons behind him with his hometown club and Manchester.

11 SCOTT ROBSON

Nationality: English

Age: 21

Arrived as a highly-rated young player two years ago and now a senior figure in the Phantoms’ defensive corps. A future at a higher-level is likely to await a man developing with every season.

27 CRAIG WALLIS

Nationality: English

Age: 22

Came through the famous Nottingham junior system and picked up by Phantoms early last season after initially joining Peterborough Islanders. He’s a solid, no-frills defenceman likely to have extra responsibility this season.

37 ROBBIE FERRARA

Nationality: English

Age: 26

Has proved himself a capable Phantoms player all over again since dropping down to Islanders in the first half of the 2014/15 season. Returned to help Phantoms win the play-offs later that campaign and was an unsung hero throughout last term.

56 TOM STUBLEY

Nationality: English

Age: 17

An exciting summer signing from Hull. Stubley impressed during the Pirates debut English Premier League season and is held in high regard by Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov. Has a stature beyond his years on the ice.

FORWARDS

4 CONNOR GLOSSOP

Nationality: English

Age: 19

Promising prospect who is stepping up to English Premier League after impressing for hometown side Nottingham Lions a couple of levels lower. Featured in the Great Britain Under 20 squad that Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov helped to coach.

8 DARIUS PLISKAUSKAS

Nationality: Lithuanian

Age: 35

Followed his coach Slava Koulikov from Slough in December, 2013 and has been a regular points-scorer for Phantoms ever since despite injury trouble. They’ll need big numbers and a clean bill of health from the Lithuanian international veteran in 2016/17.

13 JAMES WHITE

Nationality: English

Age: 19

Castor lad who rose through the Peterborough youth ranks before making his mark in the English Premier League last season with five goals and three assists. More to come.

16 MARC LEVERS

Nationality: English

Age: 35

A veteran of more than 900 appearances in a senior career stretching back to the late 1990s, Levers remains a class act on and off the ice. Managed just over a point-per-game in 2015/16. Phantoms will need a similar return this term.

17 JAMES FERRARA

Nationality: English

Age: 28

Captain Ferrara has become a standing dish in seven full seasons as a Phantoms player. He continues to display quality in his regular forward role and versatility to slot into defence when required.

29 WILL WELDON

Nationality: English

Age: 23

Has become a popular figure during the past five seasons in Phantoms colours. Enjoyed his most prolific season to date when adding 19 goals and 21 assists to his aggressive and hard-working game in 2015/16.

40 PETR STEPANEK

Nationality: Czech

Age: 26

The giant new import recruit is being tipped to star as he plays in the EPL for the first time. His imposing physique is complemented by some silky skills, and plenty of points surely await.

67 SAM TOWNER

Nationality: English

Age: 21

Caught the eye in Hull’s debut season in the English Premier League after previously having a full Elite League season with the old Stingrays side in that city. He’s a hard-worker with no shortage of quality and improvement in his locker.

72 MARTINS SUSTERS

Nationality: Latvian (qualifies as a Brit)

Age: 17

The exciting teenager looks a star in the making after breaking through at senior level during the past 18 months. Now Susters will be looked upon to deliver more points to back up his undoubted talent in 2016/17.

77 OWEN GRIFFITHS

Nationality: Welsh

Age: 20

A livewire forward who has the chance to prove himself at English Premier League level after spending much of last season sat on the Swindon bench. Impressed Slava Koulikov as part of the GB Under 20 squad at their World Championship event last winter.

92 JAMES ARCHER

Nationality: English

Age: 28

The two-time English Premier League title-winner is back with Phantoms 13 years after they gave him his first taste of senior hockey. He’s a proven performer who does the dirty work and also puts up impressive numbers season after season.

93 ALES PADELEK

Nationality: Czech

Age: 36

Experienced Eastern European frontman who became a big hit with 36 goals and 31 assists in his debut Phantoms season. That was the most prolific season of his long career and more of the same is required.