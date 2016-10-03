MATCH REPORT: Phantoms tame the Tigers in a Sunday night thriller

Peterborough Phantoms bounced back from Saturday’s defeat on the road in Hull to stun English Premier League leaders Telford Tigers last night (October 2).

They took the honours on penalties after a thrilling clash ended all square at 3-3 after overtime.

Phantoms man-of-the-match Tom Norton in action against Jason Silverthorn of Telford. Picture: Tom Scott

Phantoms, who were again without star netminder Janis Auzins through injury, displayed grit and determination in abundance to take two welcome points and move up to sixth in the table. Telford drop to second behind MK Lightning.

Phantoms led 2-1 after two periods but then found themselves trailing 3-2 in the final period with the seconds ticking away.

But with just three seconds remaining on the clock, up popped Marc Levers to snatch a dramatic leveller and take the contest into overtime.

A further five minutes of end-to-end hockey failed to produce any further goals and Phantoms nicked the win in the shoot-out courtesy of goals by Ales Padelek and Petr Stepanek and a great save by stand-in Phantoms goalie Adam Long.

After a goalless opening period Phantoms went ahead on 29:02 through Levers and then doubled their advantage on 34:21 through Padelek.

Within a minute Telford had reduced the deficit to 2-1 through Corey McEwen and in the final period they went 3-2 up with goals by Jason Silverthorn and Joe Miller.

But Phantoms refused to throw in the towel and got their reward in the nick of time.

GOALS

PHANTOMS

29.02 – 1-0: 16 Levers / 8 Pliskauskas / 17 J Ferrara (EH)

34.21 – 2-0: 93 Padelek / 40 Stepanek / 2 Norton (EH)

59.57 – 3-3: 16 Levers / 40 Stepanek / 8 Pliskauskas (EH)

TELFORD

35.45 – 2-1: 71 McEwen / 2 Jones / 13 Scott (EH)

46.08 – 2-2: 22 Silverthorn / 25 Hill / 4 Zajac (EH)

50.16 – 2-3: 57 Miller / 24 Kolena / 27 Oakford (PP)

PENALTIES

PHANTOMS

Penalties:

25.10: 92 Archer – Roughing (2)

25.10: 92 Archer – Instigator (2)

33.59: 92 Archer – Tripping (2)

49.41: 17 J Ferrara – Slashing (2)

TELFORD

Penalties:

15.18: 24 Kolena – Boarding (2)

16.22: 25 Hill – Interference (2)

25.10: 2 Jones – Roughing (2)

34.17: 27 Oakford – Interference (2)

53.11: 57 Miller – Charging (2)

NETMINDERS

PHANTOMS

Adam Long: 6/0 – 15/1 – 10/2 – 3/0 = 34/3 – 91.18%

Ondrej Raszka: 14/0 – 19/2 – 8/1 – 4/0 = 45/3 – 93.33%