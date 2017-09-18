MATCH REPORT: Archer takes dead aim to down his old club

A player who spent last season with Peterborough Phantoms returned to haunt them last night (September 17) as they tasted defeat in their first NIHL National Cup outing.

The city men were beaten 6-3 by Northern side Hull Pirates in the opening game in Group B.

James Ferrara scored for Phantoms against Hull.

James Archer, who managed only 12 goals in a whole season in Phantoms’ colours, struck three times against them for his new club.

He opened the scoring before a Jonathan Kirk powerplay effort and a strike from Hull player-coach Jason Hewitt put the hosts 3-0 up after the opening period.

Nathan Salem, a former Hull man, hit back for Phantoms in the middle session before another Archer goal and a Lee Bonner effort all but sealed victory for the Pirates.

Phantoms rallied in the final period with captain James Ferrara’s powerplay effort and Darius Pliskauskas’ third goal of the weekend halving their arrears.

They pulled netminder Adam Long with just over two-and-a-half minutes remaining in a desperate late bid to claw their way back into the contest, but Archer fired into the empty net to complete his treble and seal Hull’s success.

Phantoms return to action this weekend when hosting Streatham in NIHL Division One South on Saturday (September 23, 7pm) ahead of a visit to MK Thunder the following night.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

Hull

8:33 Archer ass: Hewitt/Wilcox

14:35 Kirk (PP) ass: Davies/Hewitt

17:57 Hewitt ass: Davies

35:26 Archer ass: Davies/Hewitt

39:42 Bonner ass: Towner

58:14 Archer (ENG) ass: Davies/Hewitt

Phantoms

27:52 Salem ass: Pliskauskas/Norton

45:16 J. Ferrara (PP) ass: Jamieson/Pliskauskas

53:17 Pliskauskas ass: Griffiths/Knaggs