Levers ruled out until the New Year

Phantoms could be without one of their stars of the season until the New Year.

Forward Marc Levers may require surgery for a lower body injury that has kept him out of the last three Phantoms’ games.

The 35 year-old has been outstanding this term and is currently the club’s highest-scoring Brit with six goals and 15 assists adding up to a tally of 21 points.

“It looks like we might be without Marc for a while,” said Koulikov.

“He is on the referral list to be seen at hospital and hopefully that will happen sooner rather than later.

“If he does need surgery, that takes time as does the recovery afterwards.

“It is always a shame to lose a player who has been doing so well, but we have good depth to our forwards and it means there will be increased opportunities for others.

“It is up to those guys, who are usually fighting for spots, to take them.”

Darius Pliskauskas is the most prolific Phantoms man so far this season with 17 goals and 16 assists making 33 points.

The Lithuanian international has been in electric form of late after a slow start to the campaign.