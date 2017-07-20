LATEST NEWS: Greg is picked by city side again

Have your say

Greg Pick has become the latest player to agree a return to Peterborough Phantoms.

The 24-year-old defenceman will represent the city side for a sixth successive season.

He did leave last summer to join the ill-fated Manchester Phoenix, but returned in February following that club’s sad demise.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov said: “Greg is a big guy, who is hard to play against and who will always protect his team-mates.

“He’s a strong person on and off the ice, and a great addition to the roster for next season.

“It’s an excellent signing for us.”

Phantoms will face NIHL Division One South rivals Swindon in two pre-season challenge games over the weekend of September 9 (away) and September 10 (home).

They also face home and away dates against Basingstoke the previous weekend.