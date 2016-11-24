Koulikov confident of doing even better

Slava Koulikov is confident he can do an even better job as Phantoms coach after signing a contract extension.

The trophy-winning boss has agreed to add an extra year to his existing deal and will now be at the helm until the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

As part of the package, Koulikov has relocated his family to this area from their previous base in Hull - something he believes will enhance his professional as well as personal life.

Koulikov said: “We first spoke about an extension in the summer and my only concern was spending so much time away from home.

“I’m now in a position where I have been able to bring my family to live in Peterborough and that is really important for me.

“It means I can devote more time to both my daughter and the club, and spend a hell of a lot less time on the road.

“I’m very happy at Phantoms. A lot of work has been put in behind the scenes by a lot of people – not just me – in recent years to make the club better and I still think we can make more improvement.

“Being successful is not just about winning trophies. It is also creating a structure that can serve the club well for many years.

“I also feel it is much easier for players to commit themselves to a club for a longer period of time if the coach has done the same thing.”

Phantoms chiefs are predictably delighted that a coach, who is approaching the third anniversary of his arrival, has agreed to stay on for longer.

Director of hockey Jon Kynaston said: “We have a very solid working relationship with Slava and I believe we are building strong foundations for the future.

“We are always keen to have stability and this extended deal with help us plan for the medium as well as short-term.”